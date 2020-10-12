Carnival Cruise Line cancels Florida, Australia trips

The cruise line had previously announced it was canceling for the rest of the year all U.S. cruises except for trips out of Port Canaveral and Port Miami following an extension of a no-sail order until Oct. 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But Monday’s announcement nixed trips in November on the six ships operating out of the two Florida ports.

Cruises are still planned for December out of the two Florida ports.