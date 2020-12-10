Candidates say, ‘I approve this message,’ but why?

It’s because of a provision in the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, the Stand By Your Ad provision. The law was co-authored by Democrat Russ Feingold and the late John McCain, both of whom were serving in the U.S. Senate. McCain, a Republican, and Feingold wrote the bill in an effort to legitimize campaign contributions by banning large corporate donations.

The Stand By Your Ad provision requires anyone running for federal office to include “I approve this message” as part of their campaign commercials. The goal, according to The New York Times, was to limit insults and accusations at one another.