Burt Reynolds’ remains find home at Hollywood cemetery

A college football standout at Florida State, Reynolds became an actor then became one of the biggest stars in Hollywood in the 1970s and ’80s, known for his mustache, his cocky laugh and his maverick swagger. He starred in films including “Deliverance,” “Gator” and “Boogie Nights,” for which he was nominated for an Oscar.

Burt Reynolds' cremated remains were moved from Florida to Hollywood Forever, where a small ceremony was held Thursday. A permanent gravesite will be put up for Reynolds in a few months. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Jack Plunkett Credit: Jack Plunkett

Reynolds died at age 82 on Sept. 6, 2018, at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida. He was cremated a few days later. A memorial with a small group of family and friends was held in Florida two weeks after.

It is not clear why it took 2 ½ years for the gravesite to be established, and Reynolds’ surviving relatives, seeking privacy after his death, have not been public about the process.

His niece Nancy Hess is the overseer of his estate, the legal and financial affairs of which were settled and closed in December.

Reynolds is near the grave of actor Tyrone Power at the cemetery that is also home to the graves and mausoleums of Judy Garland, Cecil B. DeMille, Rudolph Valentino and Douglas Fairbanks. Reynolds’ grave is across the lake from rockers Johnny Ramone and Chris Cornell.

The cemetery, founded in 1899 and located near the Paramount Pictures lot, has become a historical landmark and a cultural hub in Los Angeles, home to pre-pandemic concerts and movie screenings. Socially distanced yoga classes have been offered in recent months.