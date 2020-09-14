X

BREAKING: Zoom experiencing major outages

Zoom is experiencing major outages along the nation’s East and West coasts on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Zoom is experiencing major outages along the nation’s East and West coasts on Monday morning. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

National & World News | Updated 27 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Zoom is experiencing major outages along the nation’s East and West coasts on Monday morning.

According to DownDetector, outages were also being reported in the United Kingdom and around the Baltic Sea nations.

As of 9 a.m., most service had been restored to the nation’s West Coast, but more outages were being reported throughout the Deep South, including Florida, and the Midwest.

This story is developing.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.