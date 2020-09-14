BREAKING: Zoom experiencing major outages

Zoom is experiencing major outages along the nation’s East and West coasts on Monday morning.
According to DownDetector, outages were also being reported in the United Kingdom and around the Baltic Sea nations.
User reports indicate Zoom is having problems since 12:06 AM EDT. http://downdetector.com/status/zoom/ RT if you're also having problems #zoomdown— (@downdetector)Sep 14 2020
As of 9 a.m., most service had been restored to the nation’s West Coast, but more outages were being reported throughout the Deep South, including Florida, and the Midwest.
This story is developing.