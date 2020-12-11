U.S. carries out rare execution during presidential transition

With witnesses looking on from behind a glass barrier, the 40-year-old Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. ET.

Protesters line Prairieton Road across from the Federal Execution Chamber in Terre Haute. Brandon Bernard, convicted in the 1999 killing of two youth ministers in Texas, was executed Thursday night. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP) Credit: Austen Leake Credit: Austen Leake

Bernard directed his last words to the family of the couple he killed, speaking with striking calm for someone who knew he was about to die. “I’m sorry,” he said, lifting his head and looking at the witness room windows. “That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”

Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. Federal executions were resumed by Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus despite coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. prisons.

Alfred Bourgeois, a 56-year-old Louisiana truck driver, is set to die Friday for killing his 2-year-old daughter. Bourgeois’ lawyers alleged he was intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for the death penalty, but several courts said evidence didn’t support that claim.