U.S. carries out rare execution during presidential transition

Gabby Prosser, left, and Nick Neeser, right, of Minneapolis talk with Samir Hazboun of Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest against the execution of Brandon Bernard on Thursday night in Terre Haute, Indiana. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: Austen Leake

National & World News | Updated 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Trump administration on Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year and the first during a presidential lame-duck period in 130 years, putting to death a Texas street-gang member for his role in the slayings of a religious couple from Iowa more than two decades ago.

Four more federal executions, including one Friday, are planned in the weeks before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Protesters line Prairieton Road across from the Federal Death Chamber in Terre Haute, Indiana, during a protest against the execution of Brandon Bernard on Thursday evening. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: Austen Leake

The case of Brandon Bernard, who received a lethal injection of phenobarbital inside a death chamber at a U.S. prison in Terre Haute, was a rare execution of a person who was in his teens when his crime was committed.

Several high-profile figures, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, had appealed to President Donald Trump to commute Bernard’s sentence to life in prison.

With witnesses looking on from behind a glass barrier, the 40-year-old Bernard was pronounced dead at 9:27 p.m. ET.

Protesters line Prairieton Road across from the Federal Execution Chamber in Terre Haute. Brandon Bernard, convicted in the 1999 killing of two youth ministers in Texas, was executed Thursday night. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)
Credit: Austen Leake

Bernard directed his last words to the family of the couple he killed, speaking with striking calm for someone who knew he was about to die. “I’m sorry,” he said, lifting his head and looking at the witness room windows. “That’s the only words that I can say that completely capture how I feel now and how I felt that day.”

Bernard was 18 when he and four other teenagers abducted and robbed Todd and Stacie Bagley on their way from a Sunday service in Killeen, Texas. Federal executions were resumed by Trump in July after a 17-year hiatus despite coronavirus outbreaks in U.S. prisons.

Alfred Bourgeois, a 56-year-old Louisiana truck driver, is set to die Friday for killing his 2-year-old daughter. Bourgeois’ lawyers alleged he was intellectually disabled and therefore ineligible for the death penalty, but several courts said evidence didn’t support that claim.

