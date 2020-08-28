BREAKING: 2 soldiers killed in Army aircraft training in California

10News in San Diego reported the incident happened during what a U.S. Army Special Operations Command public affairs officer said was “routine training.”

“An element of U.S. Army Special Operations Command was conducting routine training in the vicinity of Coronado, California, on August 27, when an aircraft incident occurred,” the officer said in a statement. “Two Soldiers were killed and three were injured. The area has been secured and an investigation into the incident is underway. More information will be released 24-hours following next of kin notification. Our sincere condolences go out [to] the families and friends of the deceased. We thank you for not contacting them during this difficult time.”