Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Bob Saget (File photo)
caption arrowCaption
Bob Saget (File photo)

National & World News
35 minutes ago
Bob Saget, a comedian and actor best known for his role the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bob Saget, a comedian and actor known for his role as a widower raising a trio of daughters in the sitcom “Full House,” has died, according to authorities in Florida. He was 65.

The Orange County, Florida, sheriff's office was called Sunday about an “unresponsive man” in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, according to a sheriff's statement on Twitter.

“The man was identified as Robert Saget" and death was pronounced at the scene, the statement said, adding that detectives found “no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. A “#BobSaget" concluded the tweet.

Saget was in Florida as part of his “I Don't Do Negative Comedy Tour,” according to his Twitter feed.

His publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget was also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.”

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Seahawks' Diggs carted off with right knee injury
9m ago
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of 'Full House,' dead at 65
22m ago
Chicago schools cancel classes for 4th consecutive day
23m ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top