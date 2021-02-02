X

‘Black Panther’ filmmaker to bring Wakanda series to Disney +

'Black Panther 2' to Be Written and Directed by Ryan Coogler

By The Associated Press
The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on TV

LOS ANGELES — The Kingdom of Wakanda is staking out turf on the Disney + streaming service.

A TV series set in the “Black Panther” kingdom will be developed as part of a five-year, exclusive television deal the Walt Disney Co. announced Monday with filmmaker Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company.

Coogler wrote and directed 2018’s “Black Panther,” a box-office hit that turned Chadwick Boseman into a superstar. The actor died in August of cancer.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” said Bob Iger, executive chairman, The Walt Disney Company, in a statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

A time frame for the series wasn't immediately announced.

The Black Panther character was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, which became part of Disney in 2009 when the media giant acquired Marvel Entertainment.

