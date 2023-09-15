Birmingham church bombing: Friday is 60th anniversary

On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.

The importance of the 16th Street Baptist Church in the annals of African-American history can’t be overestimated, the AJC’s Gracie Bonds Staples wrote.

Not only was it the first black church to organize in Birmingham, Ala., she said. It was the target in 1963 of the racially motivated bombing that killed four young girls and galvanized the civil rights movement.