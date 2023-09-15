Birmingham church bombing: Friday is 60th anniversary

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

On Sept. 15, 1963, four Black girls were killed when a bomb went off during Sunday services at the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama.

Three Ku Klux Klansmen were eventually convicted for their roles in the blast.

The importance of the 16th Street Baptist Church in the annals of African-American history can’t be overestimated, the AJC’s Gracie Bonds Staples wrote.

Not only was it the first black church to organize in Birmingham, Ala., she said. It was the target in 1963 of the racially motivated bombing that killed four young girls and galvanized the civil rights movement.

Explore16th Street Baptist Church: Site of tragedy galvanized a movement
Editors' Picks

Time to mask up again? Avoid crowds? Here’s what COVID experts are doing1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Toxic PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ found in drinking water across Georgia
1h ago

Credit: AP

Delta president explains why Tom Brady was hired as strategic adviser
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb superintendent defends book removal decision amid calls for his firing
8h ago

Credit: Drew Kann

Parts of Downtown Atlanta had 3 hours of rain in just 15 minutes
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Daughter of long-detained activist in Bahrain prepares to travel to island kingdom on...
10m ago
China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South
17m ago
Bangladesh is struggling to cope with a record dengue outbreak in which 778 people have...
32m ago
Featured

Credit: Jay Black

AJC Podcast: Inside the Dangerous Dwellings investigation
Week 3 college football schedule: How to watch all 75 FBS games
11h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Hispanic Heritage Month events, Gwinnett...
16h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top