Biden to tackle cybersecurity with tech, finance leaders

Caption Colonial Pipeline Reportedly Paid Nearly $5 Million in Ransom to Hackers.According to Bloomberg, Colonial Pipeline Co. paid the ransom in difficult-to-trace cryptocurrency within hours after the attack, .which contradicts earlier reports that the company had no intention of paying any extortion fee.The hackers, which the FBI said are linked to a group called DarkSide located in either Russia or Eastern Europe, specialize in digital extortion.A source familiar with the company’s efforts stated the hackers provided a decrypting tool upon receiving the payment, .though the tool operated so slowly that Colonial continued using its own system to restore operations.Colonial said it began to resume fuel shipments Wednesday evening

The meeting is taking place as Biden’s national security team has been consumed by the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan citizens. The fact that the meeting remained on the calendar indicates that cybersecurity is a major agenda item for the administration.

Financial industry executives are also expected, including the chief executives of Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase, as well as representatives from the energy, education and insurance sectors.

The broad cross-section of participants underscores how cyber attacks have cut across virtually all sectors of commerce. In May, for instance, hackers associated with a Russia-based cyber gang launched a ransomware attack on a major fuel pipeline in the U.S., causing the company to temporarily halt operations. Weeks later, the world’s largest meat processor, JBS SA, was hit with an attack by a different hacking group.

In both instances, the companies made multi-million-dollar ransom payments in an effort to get back online.