Biden to announce gun violence executive orders on Thursday

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a series of executive orders on Thursday that, sources say, are designed to address gun violence in the U.S.
Four people familiar with the plan told Politico the White House will begin the process of requiring buyers of “ghost guns” — homemade or makeshift firearms that lack serial numbers — to undergo background checks. Details on any other measures are unclear, but Biden may also announce his choice to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. That person will play a key role in any executive branch action on guns.
Biden has already called for a ban on assault weapons. Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado, that left 10 people dead, Biden called on Congress to pass new gun-control measures.
“I don’t need to wait another minute — or another hour — to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future,” Biden said. “We should also ban assault weapons in the process. This should not be a partisan issue.”
At the time, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was not ruling out executive actions to enact gun control.
Biden’s announcement also comes after two other mass shootings — one in Georgia, where eight people were shot to death at three metro Atlanta spas, and another at a California office building that left a child and three adults dead, and the alleged gunman and a fifth victim critically wounded.
More than 100 House Democrats wrote to Biden last week, urging him to take action on the concealed assault-style firearms, which is similar to the one used in the Colorado shooting in which 10 people were killed.
Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal now before Congress includes significant federal funding for gun violence prevention programs.
Congress might question why gun prevention would get funding in the same legislation that would invest $2 trillion in the nation’s roads, waterways, airports, electric grid and broadband. The full proposal will face political headwinds from Republicans, who say only part of the funding goes to infrastructure and criticize the tax increase needed to fund it.
The White House, in a fact sheet on the plan, included a line on the funding in a section that describes how the plan “would target workforce development opportunities in underserved communities.”
Erica Ford of LIFE Camp Inc., a program in New York City that seeks to break the cycle of violence, said the $5 billion would come inside legislation “that is going to rebuild the roads and the blocks that many of our children died on.”
The funding would help secure jobs at violence prevention programs, but the results of successful violence reduction efforts would put a significant dent in the estimated $2 trillion in costs of violence and trauma in the next eight years, said Fatimah Loren Dreier of the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention.
A study from Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund found that federal, state and local governments are spending a combined average of $34.8 million each day to deal with the aftermath of gun violence across the country. That totaled $280 billion a year.
Advocates say they will press the House and Senate to include the gun violence funding in the infrastructure bill.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.