Biden raises more than $360 million in August, breaking record

Over two dozen former GOP lawmakers join 'Republicans for Biden' initiative

Trump, who has launched new TV ads in five key early voting states, including Georgia, has yet to release his fundraising figures for August. Besides the Peach State, his new ads are airing in North Carolina, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The president visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, and Biden, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, will be visiting the state on Thursday.

Trump blamed “domestic terror” for the Kenosha violence that was spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer last week.

“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” said Trump, condemning Democratic officials for not immediately accepting his offer of federal enforcement assistance, claiming, “They just don’t want us to come.”

President Donald Trump tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

The city has been the scene of protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who was shot as he tried to get into a car while police were trying to arrest him. Trump predicted chaos would descend on cities across America if voters elect Biden to replace him in November.

Biden hit back, speaking to donors on a fundraising call after Trump left Kenosha.

“Donald Trump has failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare the hell out of America,” Biden said. “Violence isn’t a problem in Donald Trump’s eyes. It’s a political strategy.”

Democratic officials attribute the amount raised to antipathy toward Trump, the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential nominee and a successful convention that showcased Biden’s empathy in contrast to Trump.

Inbox: Biden for President, the DNC, and their joint fundraising committees announced a combined $364.5 million in August, which includes over $205 million from online, small-dollar donations. This represents the best month of online fundraising in American political history. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 2, 2020

“Donald Trump is the greatest fundraising tool in the history of politics,” said DNC finance Chairman Chris Korge.

The money was raised in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee. While candidates face a $2,800 limit per election, Biden can raise far more than that through a joint fundraising committee with the DNC that allows him to collect individual checks worth upward of $600,000.

The money is split between his campaign, the DNC and state parties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.