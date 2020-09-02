Biden raises more than $360 million in August, breaking record

Former Vice President Joe Biden raised $364 million for his presidential campaign August, more than any other candidate in one month in American political history.
Biden struggled to raise money during the Democratic primary. But ever since he became the apparent nominee last spring, money has poured into his campaign. In July, he almost closed a huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by President Donald Trump.
“These numbers humble me,” Biden wrote in a message to supporters. “Even in a global recession, working families set aside some money to power this campaign, and a little bit added up in a big way.”
The flood of contributions should alleviate any lingering concern over whether Democrats will be able to flood the airwaves with advertising in key battleground states that will ultimately decide the outcome of the election.
Trump, who has launched new TV ads in five key early voting states, including Georgia, has yet to release his fundraising figures for August. Besides the Peach State, his new ads are airing in North Carolina, Florida, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The president visited Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, and Biden, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, will be visiting the state on Thursday.
Trump blamed “domestic terror” for the Kenosha violence that was spurred by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, who was left paralyzed after being shot in the back seven times by an officer last week.
“These are not acts of peaceful protest but, really, domestic terror,” said Trump, condemning Democratic officials for not immediately accepting his offer of federal enforcement assistance, claiming, “They just don’t want us to come.”
Credit: Evan Vucci
The city has been the scene of protests since the Aug. 23 shooting of Blake, who was shot as he tried to get into a car while police were trying to arrest him. Trump predicted chaos would descend on cities across America if voters elect Biden to replace him in November.
Biden hit back, speaking to donors on a fundraising call after Trump left Kenosha.
“Donald Trump has failed to protect America. So now he’s trying to scare the hell out of America,” Biden said. “Violence isn’t a problem in Donald Trump’s eyes. It’s a political strategy.”
Democratic officials attribute the amount raised to antipathy toward Trump, the selection of Sen. Kamala Harris as Biden’s vice presidential nominee and a successful convention that showcased Biden’s empathy in contrast to Trump.
“Donald Trump is the greatest fundraising tool in the history of politics,” said DNC finance Chairman Chris Korge.
The money was raised in conjunction with the Democratic National Committee. While candidates face a $2,800 limit per election, Biden can raise far more than that through a joint fundraising committee with the DNC that allows him to collect individual checks worth upward of $600,000.
The money is split between his campaign, the DNC and state parties.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.