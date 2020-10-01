Biden posts record 1-day haul of $21 million+ after messy debate

Trump and Biden square off in first 2020 presidential debate

The first debate between Trump and Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night. Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to stop the candidates from interrupting each other and at times lost control of the entire affair.

That has prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to consider changes before the candidates' next two encounters.

On Thursday, Biden picked up the endorsements of more than 50 former Republican national security officials.

The group, called Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, launched in August with 70 members. The newest members now bring the group’s total to almost 130 officials who have publicly broken with Trump, including several officials within his own administration.