Biden posts record 1-day haul of $21 million+ after messy debate

One day after his chaotic, tumultuous first debate with President Donald Trump, Democratic White House nominee Joe Biden posted his best single-day fundraising total, raking in more than $21 million.
The major fundraising haul was raised online, according to Newsweek.
During the debate, Biden’s campaign said it raised $3.8 million from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., a campaign record amount during a one-hour period.
Biden raised $364 million for his presidential campaign in August, more than any other candidate in one month in American political history.
Biden had struggled to raise money during early Democratic primaries. But ever since he became the apparent nominee last spring, money has poured into his campaign. In July, he almost closed a huge cash-on-hand advantage enjoyed by Trump.
The first debate between Trump and Biden deteriorated into bitter taunts and near chaos Tuesday night. Debate moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News struggled to stop the candidates from interrupting each other and at times lost control of the entire affair.
That has prompted the Commission on Presidential Debates to consider changes before the candidates' next two encounters.
On Thursday, Biden picked up the endorsements of more than 50 former Republican national security officials.
The group, called Former Republican National Security Officials for Biden, launched in August with 70 members. The newest members now bring the group’s total to almost 130 officials who have publicly broken with Trump, including several officials within his own administration.