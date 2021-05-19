ajc logo
Biden, in Netanyahu call, urges ‘significant deescalation’

Israel Launches More Airstrikes on Gaza as Fears of Ground Invasion Grow.The Israeli military also directed heavy artillery fire into Gaza.There are growing concerns that a ground invasion may take place as a means to quell threats of rocket fire from the Palestinian military. .The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry reported that the bombings have killed at least 119 people, including 31 children and 19 women.The ministry added that at least 830 people have been injured. .Israel's Defense Minister, Benny Gantz, claimed on Thursday that Israel has "many, many more targets” in Gaza.A United Nations Security Council meeting will take place on May 16 to discuss the conflict

National & World News | 16 minutes ago
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER, Associated Press

President Joe Biden stepped up the pressure on Israel to end 10 days of violent fighting with Palestinians, making clear in a call Wednesday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he expected “significant deescalation” by day’s end.

Biden asked Netanyahu to move “toward the path to a cease-fire,” according to a White House description of their conversation.

There is pressure, too, on Biden to do more, with more than 200 people killed in the fighting. Until Wednesday, Biden had avoided pushing the American ally more directly and publicly for a cease-fire or conveyed such a level of urgency for ending Israeli airstrikes targeting Hamas in the thickly populated Gaza Strip.

The Biden administration had relied on what officials described as “quiet, intensive” diplomacy, including quashing a U.N. Security Council statement that would have addressed a cease-fire. The administration’s handling opened a divide between Biden and Democratic lawmakers, dozens of whom have called for a cease-fire.

