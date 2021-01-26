X

Biden administration to boost vaccine supply amid shortages

Here’s How to Prepare Yourselffor the COVID-19 Vaccine.Although the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in theUnited States is a bit chaotic, millions of Americanshave successfully received their doses. .With President Joe Biden now in office,distribution is expected to improve. .If you’re one of the majority sitting tight andwaiting for your turn for the vaccine, here are five things you can do to prepare yourself.1. Make sure you understand the current prioritizationplan in your area and see where your eligibility sits. .It’s important to stay up-to-date on thoseplans by checking them regularly, as changescould be made at any time. .2. Research the distribution sites being offered in yourarea and contact them to find out what their plan is. .Some places may require an appointmentand others may have a waitlist in placethat you can already sign up for. .3. If you have a primary care physician, check inwith them and talk about vaccine risk factors. .Those with severe allergies and pre-existingconditions may want some additionalinformation and reassurance. .4. Just like voting day, you shouldhave a detailed plan in place for whenyou travel to get your vaccine. .It’s important to have a plan forafterward, as the vaccine couldcause you to need a rest day or two. .5. Be honest aboutyour qualificationsand wait patientlyfor your term. .Lying about your prioritization or bookingmultiple appointments will only slow everythingdown and cause issues for everyone.

Coronavirus National & Regional News | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press

The Biden administration is giving states an approximately 17% boost in vaccine during the next three weeks following complaints of shortages so severe that some vaccination sites around the U.S. had to cancel tens of thousands of appointments with people seeking their first shot.

Detailed figures posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website Tuesday showed the government plans to make about 10.1 million first and second doses available next week, up from this week’s allotment of 8.6 million. The figures represent doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. The increase comes amid complaints from governors and top health officials about inadequate supplies and the need for earlier and more reliable estimates of how much vaccine is on the way so that they can plan accordingly.

ExploreComplete coverage: Coronavirus

President Joe Biden announced the surge in deliveries to states Tuesday afternoon, along with the news that the federal government is purchasing an additional 100 million doses each of the two approved coronavirus vaccines for delivery this summer. The government expects to be able to deliver enough of the two-dose regimens to states to vaccinate 300 million people.

The purchases from drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna come as the Biden administration is trying to ramp up vaccine production and states’ capacities to inject them into arms.

When Will It Be Safe to See Vaccinated Loved Ones?.Despite the fact that the vaccine is a step toward normalcy, it will not eradicate the coronavirus just yet.Here are a few reasons to hold off on reuniting with friends and family and when you may be in the clear to see them.While the vaccinated person won’t get sick, it may still be possible for them to spread the virus and infect others.The vaccine trials only looked at symptomatic cases, so its efficacy against asymptomatic cases remains unknown.Vaccinated individuals should continue to wear masks.If you do decide to see a vaccinated loved one, be sure to wait a couple weeks after they receive their second dose

Seeking to address concerns from state and local leaders that supplies have been inconsistent, Biden pledged to provide states with firm vaccine allocations three weeks ahead of delivery to allow for accurate planning for injections.

Biden’s announcement was to follow his administration’s first virus-related call with the nation’s governors Tuesday.

ExploreEx-Wis. pharmacist reportedly to plead guilty to vaccine tampering

The administration has also promised more openness and said it will hold news briefings three times a week, beginning Wednesday, about the outbreak that has killed more than 423,000 Americans.

The setup inherited from the Trump administration has been marked by miscommunication and unexplained bottlenecks, with shortages reported in some places even as vaccine doses remain on the shelf.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Biden’s new CDC director, was herself flummoxed over the weekend in trying to describe current supplies.

Global Coronavirus Deaths Surpass , Grim Milestone of 2 Million People.The milestone comes just a year after the virus was first identified in Wuhan, China.For context, the number is greater than the entire population of Nebraska.More than 400,000 of the two million deaths have occurred in the U.S.It took nine months for the coronavirus death toll to reach one million, and just over three months for the virus to claim the lives of another one million people.Adding to the direness of the situation,several strains of the virus are now spreading more rapidly.New cases in the U.S. alone have reached a staggering daily average of more than 240,000.Officially, more than 100 million people have contracted the virus worldwide. The actual number is likely much greater

“I can’t tell you how much vaccine we have,” she told “Fox News Sunday,” describing the problem as a challenge left by the outgoing Trump administration. “And if I can’t tell it to you, then I can’t tell it to the governors, and I can’t tell it to the state health officials.”

ExploreReport: Ore. mayor pepper-sprayed man confronting him about mask wearing

Officials in West Virginia, which has had one of the best rates of administering vaccine, said they have fewer than 11,000 first doses on hand even after this week’s shipment.

“I’m screaming my head off” for more, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said.

California, which has faced criticism about a slow vaccine rollout, announced Tuesday that it is centralizing its hodgepodge of county systems and streamlining appointment sign-up, notification and eligibility. Residents have been baffled by the varying rules in different counties.

And in Colorado, Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said the limited supply of vaccine from the federal government is prompting the state to repurpose second doses as first doses, though he expects that people scheduled for their second shot will still be able to keep their appointments.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.