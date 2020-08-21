Bagged peaches sold at Kroger, Target, Aldi recalled due to salmonella risk

Bagged peaches sold at supermarkets have been recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
According to a Friday company announcement, Prima Wawona of Fresno, California, is voluntarily recalling its Wawona, Wawona Organic brand conventional and organic bagged peaches.
“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations, said in a statement. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”
Retailers such as Kroger, Target and Aldi in the following states sold the bags: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.
Credit: Prima Wawona
The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1st to August 19th in supermarkets with the following product codes, according to a company news release:
- Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
- Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
- Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
- Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
- Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
- Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 68 cases of salmonella reported in nine states due to the peaches at the time of this story’s publication.
The CDC says consumers should not eat any recalled peaches. Restaurants and retailers should not sell the peaches or items made with them. Surfaces that may have come into contact with affected products should be sanitized. Those in the supply chain should not ship or sell the peaches.
Even if some were eaten and no one got sick, consumers are advised to throw out the peaches. the CDC said.
Salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea that can be bloody. Some people may also have a headache, nausea or vomiting, according to the CDC.
Customers with concerns or questions can contact Prima Wawona at 877-722-7554 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. They can also go to wawonapacking.com.