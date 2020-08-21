Bagged peaches sold at Kroger, Target, Aldi recalled due to salmonella risk

The peaches were distributed and sold from June 1st to August 19th in supermarkets with the following product codes, according to a company news release:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001

Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400

Prima® Peaches – 766342325903

Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400

Kroger Peaches – 011110181749

Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

According to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 68 cases of salmonella reported in nine states due to the peaches at the time of this story’s publication.

The CDC says consumers should not eat any recalled peaches. Restaurants and retailers should not sell the peaches or items made with them. Surfaces that may have come into contact with affected products should be sanitized. Those in the supply chain should not ship or sell the peaches.

Even if some were eaten and no one got sick, consumers are advised to throw out the peaches. the CDC said.

Salmonella symptoms include stomach cramps, fever and diarrhea that can be bloody. Some people may also have a headache, nausea or vomiting, according to the CDC.

Customers with concerns or questions can contact Prima Wawona at 877-722-7554 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. They can also go to wawonapacking.com.