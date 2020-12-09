Back to the moon: NASA names 18 astronauts for new Artemis missions

"My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who'll carry us back to the Moon and beyond - the Artemis generation." - @VP Pence introduces the #Artemis team of 18 @NASA_Astronauts, including 5 attending the Space Council, who'll prepare us for missions to the Moon. pic.twitter.com/NyocHHlf2v — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2020

NASA’s new rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS), is designed to send astronauts aboard the Orion spacecraft nearly a quarter million miles from Earth to lunar orbit. Astronauts will dock Orion at the Gateway and transfer to a human landing system for expeditions to the moon’s surface. They will return to the orbital outpost to board Orion again before returning to Earth.

The agency plans to fly two missions around the moon to test its deep space exploration systems. NASA is working toward launching Artemis I, an unmanned flight to test the SLS and Orion spacecraft together, followed by Artemis II mission, the first SLS and Orion test flight with crew. NASA is planning to land astronauts on the moon by 2024 on the Artemis III mission and about once a year thereafter.