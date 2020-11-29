Award-winning Macon fire chief retiring after 40 years

MACON — Macon’s award-winning fire chief is retiring.
Chief Marvin Riggins’ departure recently was announced to the Macon-Bibb County Commission, WMAZ-TV reported.
The 40-year veteran worked his way up through the ranks, becoming the city-county’s fire chief in 2008.
Riggins was chosen as an International Association of Fire Chiefs Career Fire Chief of the Year in 2017 after being nominated by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
He also received the president’s award from the Georgia State Firefighters Association and the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs.
Mayor Robert Reichert said Riggins is “going out at the top of his game.”