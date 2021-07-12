Average U.S. price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

Gas prices , expected to remain high all summer.Over the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices were at about $3 per gallon.ABC news reports that experts are predicting similarly high prices for the rest of the summer.A meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in July could lead to some relief... .... as member countries are expected to step up oil production.According to Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, .motorists can expect to see lower prices toward the end of September due to a decrease in demand.When that happens, that could bring crude oil prices down. Andif crude prices drop, we could see gas prices decrease a little bit more.., Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, via ABC News....Bottom line, prices are going down, but they're going to be expensive and they're probably going to fluctuate, Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, via ABC News.McGee expects prices to move between $2.95 and $3.10 over the next few months