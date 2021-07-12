ajc logo
Average U.S. price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

Gas prices , expected to remain high all summer.Over the Memorial Day holiday, gas prices were at about $3 per gallon.ABC news reports that experts are predicting similarly high prices for the rest of the summer.A meeting with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in July could lead to some relief... .... as member countries are expected to step up oil production.According to Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, .motorists can expect to see lower prices toward the end of September due to a decrease in demand.When that happens, that could bring crude oil prices down. Andif crude prices drop, we could see gas prices decrease a little bit more.., Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, via ABC News....Bottom line, prices are going down, but they're going to be expensive and they're probably going to fluctuate, Jeanette McGee, director of external communications at AAA, via ABC News.McGee expects prices to move between $2.95 and $3.10 over the next few months

By The Associated Press
CAMARILLO, Calif. — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose a nickel over the past two weeks, to $3.21 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely hold steady now that crude oil costs have stopped rising.

The price at the pump is 97 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Gas prices at an Arco station in Los Angeles. The rapid run-up in gas prices comes at a delicate moment for the U.S. economy, which was already experiencing the fastest inflation in years. (Da'Shaunae Marisa/The New York Times)
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.65 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.30 a gallon, up 3 cents from two weeks earlier.

