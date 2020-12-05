Autopsy: Fort Bragg soldier found on Outer Banks decapitated

Army investigators said his phone and wallet were found at the campsite.

NPS officials said a human head washed up on shore at the Shackleford Banks during the 10-day search that was launched to find him.

Cape Lookout Superintendent Jeff West said Roman-Martinez allegedly left the campsite without telling anyone where he was going. He was wearing shorts and no shirt and had no supplies, West and Army officials said, according to Carolina Coast Online.

WITN out of Washington, North Carolina, reported Roman-Martinez’s family has raised concerns in the past about his friends not immediately reporting him missing. The local station reported the friends came across park rangers five hours before calling 911.

The Army says a $25,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to an arrest and conviction in the soldier’s death.