Author Salman Rushdie attacked on lecture stage in New York

A bloodied Rushdie was quickly surrounded by a small group of people who held up his legs, presumably to send more blood to his chest.

Rushdie, who has been a prominent spokesman for free expression and liberal causes, also has ties to metro Atlanta. The Salman Rushdie Archive — including manuscripts, private journals and notebooks — is housed at Emory University, where he joined the faculty as as a distinguished writer in residence in 2006.

He served in that role until 2011, when he became a University Distinguished Professor at Emory. As he neared the end of that role with the university, he was awarded an honorary doctorate in 2015.

Combined Shape Caption Salman Rushdie is congratulated as he receives an honorary Doctor of Letters degree. Author and human rights advocate Sir Salman Rushdie, a University Distinguished Professor at Emory, delivered the keynote address at Emory University's 170th commencement Monday morning, May 11, 2015. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres Combined Shape Caption Salman Rushdie is congratulated as he receives an honorary Doctor of Letters degree. Author and human rights advocate Sir Salman Rushdie, a University Distinguished Professor at Emory, delivered the keynote address at Emory University's 170th commencement Monday morning, May 11, 2015. BOB ANDRES / BANDRES@AJC.COM Credit: Bob Andres Credit: Bob Andres

He is a former president of PEN America, which said it was “reeling from shock and horror” at the attack.

“We can think of no comparable incident of a public violent attack on a literary writer on American soil,” CEO Suzanne Nossel said in a statement.

“Salman Rushdie has been targeted for his words for decades but has never flinched nor faltered,” she added.

His 1988 book “The Satanic Verses” was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims. Often-violent protests against Rushdie erupted around the w world, including a riot that killed 12 people in Mumbai.

The novel was banned in Iran, where the late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

The death threats and bounty led Rushdie to go into hiding under a British government protection program, including a round-the-clock armed guard. Rushdie emerged after nine years of seclusion and cautiously resumed more public appearances, maintaining his outspoken criticism of religious extremism overall.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. The Index on Censorship, an organization promoting free expression, said money was raised to boost the reward for his killing as recently as 2016, underscoring that the fatwa for his death still stands.

Combined Shape Caption Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman) Credit: Joshua Goodman Credit: Joshua Goodman Combined Shape Caption Author Salman Rushdie, behind screen left, is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman) Credit: Joshua Goodman Credit: Joshua Goodman

In 2012, Rushdie published a memoir, “Joseph Anton,” about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel “Midnight’s Children,” but his name became known around the world after “The Satanic Verses.”

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.