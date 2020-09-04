August jobs report to be released Friday

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department announced 881,000 people filed new jobless claims, the first time that number has dipped below 1 million in several weeks.

Economists are forecasting that employers added 1.4 million jobs in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 10.2 percent to 9.8 percent, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That rate would still be just below the peak unemployment level of the 2008-2009 Great Recession.