August jobs report to be released Friday

The federal government will release its August jobs report on Friday, the latest indication on the nation’s recovery from the deadly coronavirus that has also devastated portions of its economy.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department announced 881,000 people filed new jobless claims, the first time that number has dipped below 1 million in several weeks.
Economists are forecasting that employers added 1.4 million jobs in August and that the unemployment rate fell from 10.2 percent to 9.8 percent, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That rate would still be just below the peak unemployment level of the 2008-2009 Great Recession.
Friday’s jobs data will be the second-to-last employment report before Election Day, Nov. 3. President Donald Trump faces the daunting task of seeking re-election in the worst economic downturn since the 1930s. Yet voters in surveys have generally given him higher marks on the economy than they have on other aspects of his presidency.
Roughly 29 million Americans are receiving state unemployment aid, although their total benefits, on average, have shrunk by more than half since the expiration of a $600-a-week federal supplement more than a month ago. The Trump administration has set up a program that will provide some of the unemployed with $300 a week.