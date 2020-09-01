Attorneys file lawsuit seeking redress for Tulsa massacre

“We’re not just talking about what happened in 1921. We’re talking about what’s still happening,” Solomon-Simmons said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit. “We believe this lawsuit will be successful because there is no question there is a nuisance created by the defendants.”

Still today, unemployment in Tulsa’s Black community is more than twice that of white Tulsans, median household income for Black residents is half that of whites, Black students are nine times more likely to be suspended from school, and life expectancy for North Tulsa residents is 11 years below the life expectancy in the rest of the city, said Tulsa attorney Steven Terrill.

Former mayoral candidate Greg Robinson reacts emotionally during a news conference to discuss a 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit. (Mike Simons /Tulsa World via AP) Credit: Mike Simons Credit: Mike Simons

The massacre received renewed attention in recent months after President Donald Trump selected Tulsa as the location for a rally amid the ongoing racial reckoning over police brutality and racial violence. Trump moved the date of his June rally to avoid coinciding with a Juneteenth celebration in the city’s Greenwood District commemorating the end of slavery.

The lawsuit was filed under the state’s public nuisance law, which the state attorney general used last year to force opioid drugmaker Johnson & Johnson to pay the state $465 million in damages.

The plaintiffs want the defendants to “abate the public nuisance of racial disparities, economic inequalities, insecurity, and trauma their unlawful actions and omissions caused in 1921 and continue to cause 99 years after the massacre.”

Other defendants include the Tulsa Regional Chamber, Board of County Commissioners, Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, Tulsa County Sheriff and the Oklahoma Military Department.

Several of the defendants declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the pending litigation.