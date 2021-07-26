ajc logo
At least 7 killed in 20-car pileup in Utah during sandstorm

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)
This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows several of the vehicles involved in a fatal pileup on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

By The Associated Press
KANOSH, Utah (AP) — At least seven people were killed in a 20-vehicle pileup crash during a sandstorm Sunday afternoon, Utah Highway Patrol said.

The crashes happened on Interstate 15 near the town of Kanosh, according to a news release. Several people were reportedly taken to hospitals in critical condition. Ground and air ambulances were used to transport crash victims.

This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)
This photo provided by the Utah Highway Patrol and posted on the Utah Department of Public Safety website shows the scene of a fatal pileup on Interstate 15 in Millard County, near the town of Kanosh, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol via AP)

The pileup occurred during a period of high winds that caused a dust or sandstorm which reduced visibility, the highway patrol said.

I-15 remained partially shut down late Sunday. Traffic was redirected around the crash site.

Kanosh is located about 160 miles south of Salt Lake City.

