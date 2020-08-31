Arkansas sheriff resigns after recording of racist rant leaks online

“It saddens me that anyone would disrespect God’s creation in this manner,” Best said. “No way will I condone this action from anyone.”

The mother of the man Wright was referring to said she was shocked the sheriff would call her hardworking son “names like that” multiple times.

“I don’t appreciate you calling him or anybody else the N-word,” she said. “If you got problems, don’t bring them to work.”

Chief Deputy Randy Bateman will serve as sheriff until a replacement is appointed or a special election is held, Best said.

Wright had been with the sheriff’s office for 26 years, the last four as the elected sheriff.