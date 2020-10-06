‘He does not care’: Trump tweet enrages COVID-19 survivors, others

He reiterated the message in a video Monday night, saying “Be careful,” but “don’t let it dominate you.”

Trump returns to White House after being discharged from hospital

“You’re going to beat it,” he said. “We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines.”

The advice fit in with Trump’s downplaying of the virus, his ridiculing of those who wear masks to protect themselves and others, and his insistence on holding rallies and White House events in contravention of federal guidelines. But emergency room doctors, public health experts, survivors of the disease and those who have lost loved ones were nevertheless aghast, saying his cavalier words were especially dangerous at a time when infections are on the rise in many places.

Marc Papaj, a Seneca Nation member who lives in Orchard Park, New York, lost his mother, grandmother and aunt to COVID-19. He was finding it tough to follow the president’s advice not to let the virus “dominate your life.”

“The loss of my dearest family members will forever dominate my life in every way for all of my days,” Papaj said, adding this about Trump: “He does not care about any of us — he’s feeling good.”

Dr. Tien Vo, who has administered more than 40,000 coronavirus tests at his clinics in California’s Imperial County, had this to say: “Oh, my Lord. That’s a very bad recommendation from the president.”

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it's important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

The county is a farming region along the Mexican border that, at one point, had California’s highest infection rate. Its 180,000 residents are largely Latino and low-income, groups that have suffered disproportionately from the virus. Cases overwhelmed its two hospitals in May.

“The president has access to the best medical care in the world, along with a helicopter to transport him to the hospital as needed,” Dr. Janet Baseman, an epidemiologist at the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, wrote in an email. “The rest of us who don’t have such ready access to care should continue to worry about covid, which has killed a million people around the world in just a handful of months.”

‘We have people dying’

To Carla Dundes, whose mother died of the coronavirus in a nursing home in April, the dichotomy was striking between a 94-year-old dying all alone and a powerful man, surrounded by the best medical care, trying to use the virus to his benefit.

“He was deliberately careless but my mom was helpless,” said Dundes, a retired 66-year-old from Mount Lebanon, Pennsylvania. “To have him try to spin this as if he’s been heroic, that’s just shameful and I think it’s heartless.”

Some of Trump’s supporters said they wouldn’t be swayed by the White House outbreak: Wearing a mask is a choice, and to mandate its use limits freedom, said Melissa Blundo, chairwoman of the “No Mask Nevada” PAC.

“I’m not saying the coronavirus isn’t real. I’m not saying that it isn’t a pandemic,” she said. “I believe tuberculosis could be called a pandemic when it kills a person every 21 seconds, but we haven’t shut down the entire world. I just find it interesting that we are taking this particular pandemic and shutting down economies.”

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control show 8,920 cases of tuberculosis in 2019. In 2017, the most recent year it reported deaths, 515 died from the bacterial lung infection.

Candy Boyd, the owner of Boyd Funeral Home in Los Angeles, which serves many Black families, said Trump’s comments were infuriating and an “example of him not living in reality.” The funeral home receives fewer virus victims now than it did in the spring, when it was several a day, but people continue to die, she said.

“We have people dying and this is a joke to him,” Boyd said. “I don’t take that lightly. This is sad. This is absurd.”