Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearings to begin Oct. 12

The legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Biden and his fellow Democrats have been protesting GOP efforts to replace Ginsburg so close to the November presidential election, saying voters should speak first on Election Day, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy. No court nominee in U.S. history has been considered so close to a presidential election.

Democrats also are accusing Republicans of hypocrisy, after the GOP-led Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings for Merrick Garland in 2016. Then-President Barack Obama nominated Garland to replace the late Antonin Scalia, but the Senate refused to hold confirmation hearings until after the November presidential election.

On Monday, the Democratic National Committee launched an ad in Georgia accusing Trump of rushing the nomination to end health care protections for people with preexisting conditions.

The ad features a woman named Samantha, who says that she, her husband and her young daughter all have preexisting health conditions and have all had COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in the U.S. in March.

On Sunday, Biden also tied Barrett’s nomination to the future of health care.

“(Republicans) see an opportunity to overturn the Affordable Care Act on their way out the door,” Biden said in remarks in Delaware. “The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court right now, as I speak, to eliminate the entire Affordable Care Act.”

