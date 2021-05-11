ajc logo
Amber Alert issued for 2 missing Savannah infants

Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers were abducted Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. (Image: GBI)
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert early Tuesday afternoon for two missing Savannah infants.

The agency said Lorenzo and Matteo Rogers, both 1 month old, were last seen at 10:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 36th Street.

The infants are also believed to be in the company of a woman named Kathleen, according to the bureau. She is described as a Black woman in her 30s, with brown hair and brown eyes, and believed to weigh about 300 pounds with hair worn as a weave style.

Police believe two missing Savannah infants are traveling with a woman identified only as Kathleen. Image GBI
Police believe two missing Savannah infants are traveling with a woman identified only as Kathleen. Image GBI

The suspect and children are believed to be traveling in a Nissan Altima or Kia Optima and believed to be in extreme danger.

This story is developing.

