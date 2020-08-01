Alabama teen hospitalized after possible shark bite

“The father stated that he noticed that there were a large quantity of small fish swimming around them and as they went to leave his son felt pain,” Orange Beach Assistant Police Chief Robert Howard said, according to WEAR in Pensacola, Florida. “The father nor the son ever saw a shark or any large fish near them when this happened.”

The victim had “a mild abrasion and a few small puncture wounds,” police said, according to WBMA in Birmingham, Alabama. He was taken to the hospital by family, where he received stitches.