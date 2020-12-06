Alabama sheriff criticized for ‘thugshots’ Christmas tree

JaTune Bosby of the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama said most people arrested for crimes struggle with mental illness and substance abuse. “They need the community’s assistance and care, not open scorn from leaders,” she said in a tweet.

Bernard Simelton, president of the Alabama NAACP, criticized the “despicable behavior by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department,” AL.com reported.

The post was intended to show how cooperation between police and the community on social media can help solve crimes, Myles said. She said the mugshot ornaments represent repeat offenders.

“It’s not their first rodeo,” Myles said. “They’ve been continuous with multiple arrests.”

Myles told AL.com the department isn’t removing negative comments or altering the post, but as of Saturday night, a link to the post says the content is no longer available.

Kelcie Willis with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.