Alabama girl using lemonade stand to fund brain surgery in recovery

The stand brought in more than $12,000 in a few days, nearly all through donations, and a separate fundraiser Elizabeth Scott organized online has received more than $370,000.

Regional coverage At The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, we focus primarily on Georgia news, but we also like to provide readers with regional coverage of the Southeast. We cover stories that impact our region, especially in Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Louisiana, South Carolina, North Carolina and Mississippi.

“Liza is a superstar and probably the bravest little girl I know,” said her mother’s message on social media.

Additional operations will be needed, but the timing wasn’t immediately clear.