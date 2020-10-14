Alabama city takes step to move Confederate monument

Mayor Steve Holt has said the city has a commitment from local business owners to pay the fine and cost of moving it.

Dedicated in 1903 during a ceremony that included an overtly racist speech, the memorial was erected by Confederate descendants. It went up when many whites were advocating the “lost cause” version of history that played down slavery as a cause for the Civil War and emphasized the nobility of Confederate fighters.

Demonstrators organized by a racial justice group, Project Say Something, have been protesting the monument for weeks during a national reckoning over race that followed the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while he was in police custody.

The monument, which features a Confederate statue atop a stone pedestal, would be moved to the Florence City Cemetery.