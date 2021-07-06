Al Sharpton, Ben Crump to eulogize white teen killed by Arkansas deputy

Wire coverage We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

The shooting in predominantly white Lonoke County has drawn the attention of Sharpton and other civil rights activists and follows nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice last year following the killing of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and was holding a jug of antifreeze. Brittian’s family and friends have held protests nightly outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office and have complained about the lack of information released.

