ajc logo
X

Al Sharpton, Ben Crump to eulogize white teen killed by Arkansas deputy

Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Hunter Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and was holding a jug of antifreeze. Brittian’s family and friends have held protests nightly outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office and have complained about the lack of information released.
Caption
Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Hunter Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and was holding a jug of antifreeze. Brittian’s family and friends have held protests nightly outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office and have complained about the lack of information released.

Credit: Social media photo via Twitter

National & World News
By Andrew DeMillo, The Associated Press
4 minutes ago
Funeral is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump, who represented George Floyd’s family, will speak at today’s memorial for a white teenager shot and killed last month by an Arkansas police officer — a case that has drawn the attention of civil rights activists across the nation.

Sharpton planned to deliver the eulogy at the memorial for Hunter Brittain, the 17-year-old who was shot dead by a Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop June 23.

Crump and another attorney for Floyd’s family, Devon Jacob, are representing Brittain’s family.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating Brittain’s fatal shooting by Sgt. Michael Davis, who was fired by Lonoke County Sheriff John Staley last week for not turning on his body camera until after the shooting. Staley said the only footage police have is from the aftermath. Davis is white.

Wire coverage
We pay for the right to publish content from The Associated Press because we think it’s important to help you stay up to date on national and world news. Our staff typically compiles these reports, adding supplementary information from other news sources to emphasize angles that are important to our readers.

The shooting in predominantly white Lonoke County has drawn the attention of Sharpton and other civil rights activists and follows nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice last year following the killing of Floyd, who died after a white Minneapolis police officer pinned his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.

Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family has said the teenager was unarmed and was holding a jug of antifreeze. Brittian’s family and friends have held protests nightly outside the Lonoke County sheriff’s office and have complained about the lack of information released.

ArLuther Lee contributed to this report for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In Other News
1
4 more victims found in rubble; death toll rises to 32
2
New US rules to protect animal farmers expected soon
3
US service sector grows, albeit slightly slower in June
4
More than 400 U.S. shootings over July 4; at least 150 dead
5
Pliskova's big serve carries her to 1st Wimbledon semifinal
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top