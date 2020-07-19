AJC special section on John Lewis coming Monday

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will feature a 12-page special section in Monday’s print edition that looks back at the life of civil rights icon John Lewis.
The Georgia congressman died late Friday at age 80. In December, he announced that he was undergoing treatment for stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
The state and nation continue to mourn his passing, and the paper’s special section, available to subscribers and on newsstands Monday, will reflect on his life.
Included are pieces from Ernie Suggs and Tamar Hallerman, which examine Lewis’ role in the civil rights movement and LGTBQ movement, his time as a member of the Atlanta City Council, his relationship with President Donald Trump and how he forgave those who used violence and racism against him.
Plus, there are two digital presentations by Pete Corson — one with images from Lewis’ life and another reflecting on the imprint Lewis left on Atlanta.
In addition to Monday’s special section, readers can reflect on Lewis’ life at AJC.com.