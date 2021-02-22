Air Force pilot, student killed in jet crash in Alabama

“The strength of our bond is what will help us get through it together. My thoughts and prayers are with their families, friends and our teammates today.”

The cause of the incident is under investigation. The pilots were flying a training mission.

The jet crashed at about 5:30 p.m. Friday near Dannelly Field in Montgomery.

Marshall Taggart, executive director of the Montgomery Regional Airport, told news outlets that the aircraft crashed in a wooded area near the airport. Taggart said there are houses in the area, but the jet did not hit any structures.