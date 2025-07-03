NASA identifies newly discovered object as an interstellar comet that will keep a safe distance

Astronomers around the world are monitoring the comet — an icy snowball officially designated 3I/Atlas — to determine its size and shape. It should be visible by telescopes through September, before it gets too close to the sun, and reappear in December on the other side of the sun.

The first interstellar visitor observed from Earth was Oumuamua, Hawaiian for scout, in honor of the observatory in Hawaii that discovered it in 2017. Classified at first as an asteroid, the elongated Oumuamua has since showed signs of being a comet.

The second object confirmed to have strayed from another star system into our own —— 21/Borisov — was discovered in 2019 by a Crimean amateur astronomer with that name. It, too, is believed to be a comet.

