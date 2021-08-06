About 2 million dehumidifiers recalled in U.S., possible fire hazard

The brand name, model number and pint capacity are printed on the nameplate sticker on the back of the dehumidifier.

Consumers should stop using the dehumidifiers immediately and contact New Widetech for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the dehumidifier.

Consumers can contact New Widetech toll-free at 877-251-1512 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.recallrtr.com/nwtdehumidifier or http://www.newwidetech.com/en/ and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.