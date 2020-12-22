A white Christmas? Maybe, for some parts of the U.S.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service was calling for gusty high winds and snow from the north-central Rockies to the northern Plains. On Wednesday and Thursday, forecasters are expecting the system to sweep through the eastern third of the U.S. with gusty winds, snow, rain and thunderstorms.

Forecasters are tracking a low-pressure system across the northern tier of the U.S. that is predicted to spread precipitation and gusty winds from west to east through Thursday. Snow is likely across the Northwest toward the Northern Plains on Tuesday, with higher elevations of the Northern/Central Rockies possibly seeing several inches of snow.