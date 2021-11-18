ajc logo
X

A stunning lunar eclipse will turn the moon red overnight

Caption
Stargazers Can See Moon Appear Red in Upcoming Lunar Eclipse

National & World News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago
Either stay up late or wake up early to see the moon pass into Earth’s shadow

If you’re an early riser, tomorrow is a day you definitely want to step outside with your morning coffee.

An epic lunar eclipse will be visible in the night sky and last into the early morning hours of Friday.

ExploreMORE: Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty to whizzed past Earth in September

Known as a Beaver Moon eclipse, the rare celestial event could last up to six hours as the moon passes into the Earth’s shadow, with the sun’s rays turning the color of our closest neighbor from its usual gray into a glowing red.

Set an alarm because it will all be over by 6:03 a.m., according to space.com.

The partial lunar eclipse will begin around 1 a.m. and last until about 6:03 a.m., according to reports.

The duration of the partial eclipse will be the longest lasting in nearly 600 years, according to NPR, which cited the Holcomb Observatory at Butler University.

The eclipse is expected to be visible across the U.S. and parts of South America, Polynesia, eastern Australia and northeast Asia, according to NASA.

The best time for Americans to see the full phenomenon will be around 4 a.m., but the moon will begin passing into the Earth’s shadow beginning at around 1 a.m.

More than an hour later, around 2:19 a.m., the moon will move into the umbra and create the optical illusion in which the inner part of Earth’s shadow makes the moon appear to change shape. By around 3:45 a.m. the moon should turn a blood red, according to reports.

But it won’t be a total lunar eclipse as only 99% of the moon is expected to pass into the Earth’s umbra, according to space.com.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse is safe to look at without protective eyewear, although a telescope or binoculars are recommended for the best view.

If you can’t watch the eclipse live, there are ways to see it online. The Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles plans a time-lapse video on its YouTube page.

Several other observatories will also webcast the eclipse, space.com reports.

Mostly clear skies are expected for most of the Deep South.

About the Author

ajc.com

ArLuther Lee

ArLuther Lee covers national and international news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from The University of Florida and has been a journalist for more than 23 years. The married father of two first joined the AJC in 2003 as the Front Page designer. He enjoys running and playing chess.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Macy's, Kohl's post strong results heading into holidays
6m ago
Arbery's shooter admits he was not under any threat
7m ago
GOP paints Biden's choice for bank regulator as radical
7m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top