911 systems nationwide suffer Monday night outage

Many 911 services across the nation suffered an outage Monday evening.
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Microsoft 365 systems also report outage

Police and fire departments across the U.S. reported outages of their 911 systems Monday, outages that occurred around the same time as Microsoft 365 was also down.

Numerous emergency departments around the nation tweeted their 911 outages, first reported around 7 p.m. EDT.

Most agencies were reporting restored services around 8:15 p.m.

Microsoft 365 outages began after 5:30 p.m. EDT.

The company indicated the affected services include Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, Microsoft problems were concentrated heavily in Los Angeles, as well as San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago, Miami, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

In New York, police said they were aware of the timing of the 911 and the Microsoft outages, according to NBC New York.

