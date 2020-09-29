911 systems nationwide suffer Monday night outage

ECN is in contact with CenturyLink to determine the cause of the multi-state 911 outage affecting MN. If you have an emergency and cannot get through to 911, call the 24-hour, 10 digit non-emergency number. Find them here: https://t.co/HjYd0l1A5g. Please do not test the system. pic.twitter.com/pbU4WSLQMb — Minnesota ECN (@MnDPS_ECN) September 29, 2020

It's fixed! 911 is back up for all agencies!

We did take this opportunity to test the "Text to 911" and that did continue to work through this outage. So keep that in mind, it is another way to contact police services. pic.twitter.com/TvuSqC7rIt — Oro Valley Police (@OroValleyPD) September 29, 2020

Microsoft 365 outages began after 5:30 p.m. EDT.

We're investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We're working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

The company indicated the affected services include Outlook.com, Office.com, Power Platform, Dynamics365, and Microsoft Teams including Teams Live Event.

“Existing customer sessions are not impacted and any user who is logged in to an existing session would be able to continue their sessions,” the company’s status page said.

According to Down Detector, Microsoft problems were concentrated heavily in Los Angeles, as well as San Francisco, Seattle, Dallas, Phoenix, Denver, Houston, New Orleans, Chicago, Miami, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

In New York, police said they were aware of the timing of the 911 and the Microsoft outages, according to NBC New York.