9 alleged MS-13 gang members indicted in violent Nashville crimes

A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday handed down a 60-count indictment, charging nine alleged MS-13 gang members in a racketeering conspiracy, according to multiple news reports.
The conspiracy includes allegations of seven murders, kidnappings, numerous assaults, robberies and large-scale drug distribution, WZTV reported.
Those charged are Carlos Ochoa-Martinez, 31, aka “El Serio;” Jason Sandoval, 35, aka “Bin Laden;” Jorge Flores, 29, aka “Peluche;” Kevin Tidwell, 28, aka “Miklo;” Jose Pineda-Caceres, 22, aka “Demente;” Franklin Hernandez, 22, aka “Happy;” Luis Colindres, 24, aka “Listo;” Gerson Serrano-Ramirez, 34, aka “Frijole;” and Juan Melendez, aka “Shaggy.” The defendants are all residents of Tennessee, Honduras or El Salvador.
The indictment describes the organizational structure of MS-13 and the gang’s sub-unit, operating in Nashville since at least 2014, including the so-called Thompson Place Los Salvatrucha clique. In addition to drug distribution and firearms offenses, the indictment alleges one or more gang members conspired with others in a series of murders and attempted murders.
All defendants are in federal custody and if convicted face decades of incarceration, including up to life in prison.
Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart made the announcement at a news conference and was joined by other federal, state and local officials.