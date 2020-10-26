70,000 in Southern California to evacuate after blaze grows

“We literally talked about it this morning,” Brewer said, adding that she feels lucky to have a safe place to go. “We can only imagine how screwed everyone else feels. There’s nowhere you can go to feel safe.”

Water-dropping helicopters were briefly grounded because the strong winds made it unsafe to fly. Officials didn’t immediately know the cause of the fire, one of several that broke out across the region as winds whipped up and relative humidity levels plummeted.

About 355,000 power customers — estimated at about 1 million people — were in the dark in the northern part of the state as officials issued warnings for what could be the strongest winds in California this year.

An SUV is parked in the evacuated residential area filled with heavy smoke from the Silverado Fire. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Firefighting crews that had been at the ready overnight quickly contained small blazes that broke out Sunday in Northern California’s Sonoma and Shasta counties. The causes were under investigation.

North of San Francisco, a Mount St. Helena weather station recorded a hurricane-force gust of 89 mph late Sunday and sustained winds of 76 mph. Some Sierra Nevada peaks registered gusts well over 100 mph.

The “shut-offs probably did prevent dangerous fires last night. It’s almost impossible to imagine that winds of this magnitude would not have sparked major conflagrations in years past,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, said on Twitter.

Winds had calmed slightly by Monday but still topped 60 mph, and the strong winds and dry conditions were expected to prevail through Tuesday. A second round of strong gusts is predicted to sweep through the same areas Monday night, the National Weather Service warned. Officials extended a red flag extreme fire danger warning through 5 p.m. Tuesday for the region’s eastern and northern mountainous areas.

A helicopter drops retardant on the Silverado wildfire off Santiago Canyon Road. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Mindy Schauer Credit: Mindy Schauer

Scientists have said climate change has made California much drier, meaning trees and other plants are more flammable. October and November are traditionally the worst months for fires, but already this year 8,600 wildfires in the state have scorched a record 6,400 square miles and destroyed about 9,200 homes, businesses and other buildings. There have been 31 deaths.