$520 million settlement OK’d in Santee Cooper lawsuit in South Carolina

Plaintiffs’ lawyers will get 15%, or $77 million to $78 million, of the settlement. Lawyers said the percentage is relatively low in this kind of lawsuit, The State newspaper reported.

The project racked up $4 billion in debt before Santee Cooper pulled out of its minority stake in the V.C. Summer nuclear expansion in July 2017. The project to build two nuclear-powered electric generators in Jenkinsville, about 25 miles northwest of Columbia, was shut down before any power was generated because of the rising costs, as Santee Cooper increased rates five times to fund construction.