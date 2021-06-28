ajc logo
5 shot, 1 dead in Hollywood Hills gunfight after attempted robbery

Investigators walk past a getaway vehicle riddled with bullets in Beverly Hill, Calif., last Friday, which resulted from a robbery attempt in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Five were shot and one person was killed.
Caption
Investigators walk past a getaway vehicle riddled with bullets in Beverly Hill, Calif., last Friday, which resulted from a robbery attempt in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood. Five were shot and one person was killed.

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

National & World News
By Hayley Smith, The Los Angeles Times
57 minutes ago

One person was shot to death, and at least four others were injured following a robbery-gone-bad in the Hollywood Hills late last week.

The chaotic events unfolded shortly after 2 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Blue Jay Way, a wealthy enclave not far from the Sunset Strip known for its celebrity homes and steep prices.

Three suspects, all described as men in their 20s, approached three people in an attempt to rob them, Los Angeles police Officer Jeff Lee said.

It appeared some kind of event was happening at the property where the group was, Lee said.

People react Friday as Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner remove a body from a crime scene in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Caption
People react Friday as Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner remove a body from a crime scene in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

All three victims were shot, and one of them returned fire, striking two of the suspects, authorities said. The suspected gunmen then jumped into a car and fled the scene.

ExploreMAY: Mass shooting insurance in high demand as gun violence surges again

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One, a man in his 60s who is believed to have been a security guard, is in critical condition, Lee said. The other two, described as a man in his 40s and a man his 50s, are in stable condition.

Investigators work the crime scene in Beverly Hills.
Caption
Investigators work the crime scene in Beverly Hills.

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Meanwhile, police caught up with the men who fled near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in Beverly Hills, where one man was pronounced dead, Lee said. A second suspect suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The remnants of a shootout litter the street in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood.
Caption
The remnants of a shootout litter the street in a wealthy Hollywood Hills neighborhood.

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

Credit: Damian Dovarganes

The third man, who had not been struck by gunfire, was taken into custody, police said.

It is still a “very active scene,” Lee said, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

Compiled and edited by ArLuther Lee for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

