5 shot, 1 dead in Hollywood Hills gunfight after attempted robbery

All three victims were shot, and one of them returned fire, striking two of the suspects, authorities said. The suspected gunmen then jumped into a car and fled the scene.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital. One, a man in his 60s who is believed to have been a security guard, is in critical condition, Lee said. The other two, described as a man in his 40s and a man his 50s, are in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police caught up with the men who fled near Santa Monica Boulevard and Doheny Drive in Beverly Hills, where one man was pronounced dead, Lee said. A second suspect suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The third man, who had not been struck by gunfire, was taken into custody, police said.

It is still a “very active scene,” Lee said, and more information will be released as the investigation continues.

