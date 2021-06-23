40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse; 1 charges family

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located." - the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

