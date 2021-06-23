ajc logo
40 cows escape LA suburb slaughterhouse; 1 charges family

Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday. (AJC file photo)
Credit: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

By The Associated Press
PICO RIVERA, Calif. — Forty cows escaped a slaughterhouse and ended up in a Los Angeles suburb where one was killed after charging a family, authorities said Wednesday.

The cows were reported running loose on the streets of Pico Rivera about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after a gate at a meat packing facility was accidentally left open, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The herd made its way to a neighborhood about a mile away and one cow charged at four members of a family, knocking them to the ground. They suffered minor injuries.

A sheriff's deputy shot and killed the cow to protect the family from further injury, the sheriff's department said. The family members were taken to a hospital for treatment.

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located."

- the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Pico Rivera City Manager Steve Carmona told KTLA-TV that at one point he had to jump onto a car to get out of the way of the herd.

“It was a pretty scary ordeal,” he said.

The sheriff's unit that rides horses was dispatched to help recapture and transport the cows.

ExploreMcDonald’s launching national loyalty program in July

“Of the forty, thirty-eight were safely captured, one was shot, and one has not been located,” the department said.

