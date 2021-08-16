3 tropical systems impacting U.S., Caribbean and Bermuda

ajc logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Three tropical systems were churning early Monday in the Atlantic basin and threatening to impact the U.S. Gulf Coast, some Caribbean islands including earthquake-damaged Haiti, and the island territory of Bermuda.

Tropical Storm Fred was located in the Gulf of Mexico and could make landfall by Monday evening along the Florida Panhandle, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. A tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning were in effect for coastal areas.

City workers fill sandbags at a drive-thru sandbag distribution event for residents ahead of the arrival of rains associated with Fred on Friday at Grapeland Park in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Fred had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was located 160 miles south of Panama City, Florida. It was traveling north at 9 mph. Forecasters said the system could slightly strengthen before landfall.

The main threats from Fred were rainfall — anywhere from 4 to 8 inches for Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle — and storm surge. High water between 3 to 5 feet could enter the area between Indian Pass and the Steinhatchee River, depending on the tide at the time of Fred’s arrival.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP)
Tropical depression Grace was dropping rain over Puerto Rico early Monday and forecast to move over Hispaniola later in the day. The hurricane center said forecasted rainfall between 5 inches and 10 inches could cause flooding and possible mudslides for Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Tuesday.

Haiti was already dealing with the effects of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck Saturday and was blamed for nearly 1,300 deaths.

Grace was centered 160 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 15 mph. Top winds were around 35 mph, with little change in strength forecast during the next few days.

Tropical depression eight formed late Sunday near Bermuda, and the hurricane center predicted it would become a tropical storm sometime Monday. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the island.

The system had maximum sustained winds around 35 mph. It was located about 110 miles east of Bermuda and expected to make a “slow clockwise turn toward the west” over the next few days, forecasters said in an advisory. The center of the depression was forecast to move southeast and south of the island territory.

