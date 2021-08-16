3 tropical systems impacting U.S., Caribbean and Bermuda

Caption This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Fred in the Caribbean as it passes south of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. (NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Tropical depression Grace was dropping rain over Puerto Rico early Monday and forecast to move over Hispaniola later in the day. The hurricane center said forecasted rainfall between 5 inches and 10 inches could cause flooding and possible mudslides for Haiti and the Dominican Republic through Tuesday.

Haiti was already dealing with the effects of a 7.2 magnitude earthquake, which struck Saturday and was blamed for nearly 1,300 deaths.

Grace was centered 160 miles east-southeast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, and moving west at 15 mph. Top winds were around 35 mph, with little change in strength forecast during the next few days.

Tropical depression eight formed late Sunday near Bermuda, and the hurricane center predicted it would become a tropical storm sometime Monday. A tropical storm watch is in effect for the island.

The system had maximum sustained winds around 35 mph. It was located about 110 miles east of Bermuda and expected to make a “slow clockwise turn toward the west” over the next few days, forecasters said in an advisory. The center of the depression was forecast to move southeast and south of the island territory.