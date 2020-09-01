X

2 North Carolina children missing after road washes out

Rescuers are searching for two children who went missing after a North Carolina road washed out. (Image NCFireFighters)
National & World News | 19 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Two North Carolina children remain missing Tuesday after an overnight swift-water rescue attempt.

The children’s mother, according to North Carolina firefighters, was rescued after part of Galilee Road in Smithfield was washed out.

Four rescue boats capsized during the rescue attempt, but all of the workers were rescued.

The search for the children is expected to resume Tuesday, according to ABC 11.

