2 North Carolina children missing after road washes out

Two North Carolina children remain missing Tuesday after an overnight swift-water rescue attempt.
The children’s mother, according to North Carolina firefighters, was rescued after part of Galilee Road in Smithfield was washed out.
Smithfield,NC*Water Rescue*— NCFireFighters (@ncfirefighters) September 1, 2020
<01:00] A woman was rescued
from heavy flood waters, her 2
children missing, 4 rescue boats
capsized during the operation,
and workers were also rescued.
Search continues for the children.
photos>@ABC11_WTVD
Johnston County #FireinNC pic.twitter.com/nzs9r7Vphp
Four rescue boats capsized during the rescue attempt, but all of the workers were rescued.
The search for the children is expected to resume Tuesday, according to ABC 11.