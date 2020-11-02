2 major mall owners, crushed by COVID-19, have filed for bankruptcy

CBL, which is based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, said their malls will remain open as they go through the bankruptcy process. CBL operates 107 malls across the country, including The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta in Woodstock, the Landing at Arbor Place and Arbor Place, which are both in Douglasville.

More than 30 of its tenants have filed for bankruptcy protection this year and are shutting stores, including woman’s clothing retailer Ascena, which has 100 Ann Taylor, LOFT and other stores in CBL malls. CBL operates malls across the U.S., including several in the South such as CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin, Tennessee, Cary Towne Center in Cary, North Carolina, and Parkway Place in Huntsville, Alabama.