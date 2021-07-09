2 dead, 1 wounded after man opens fire at bar of Houston restaurant

“You know, this is a horribly tragic incident, and you know this is the type of situation that should make us all pause, send out as many prayers as we can for all the families and all the lives that would be affected,” he said.

It was unclear how many patrons were at the restaurant, but Slinkard said it wasn’t very crowded.

Elaine Khalil told the Houston Chronicle that she had just started eating dinner with her 13-year-old and 7-year-old children in the restaurant when she heard two sets of gunshots — including one burst of four of five shots.

She told KTRK-TV there was “panic and pandemonium” as people inside ran away.

“The wait staff, they were very composed, they led us to a back staircase where everyone ran out,” she said.