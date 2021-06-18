2 dead, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire in North Carolina

Two people were shot to death and another two were wounded after an unknown gunman opened fire Thursday night in Durham, North Carolina, according to news reports.
The shooter remains at large, and police have not named a suspect.
Gunfire rang out just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Holloway Street and Guthrie Avenue in Durham, according to local news station WRAL.
Police have not yet revealed the circumstances that led to the shooting.
Three men and one woman were shot.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital. None of the victims had been identified as of Friday morning.
Two bystanders suffered only minor injuries, however, it was not clear if they had also been targeted.
Three additional shootings occurred in the city overnight that left five others wounded, WRAL reported. The extent of the injuries in those cases was unclear.
The city has seen 331 shootings so far this year, down from 371 at this same time in 2020, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.