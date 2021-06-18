2 dead, 2 wounded after gunman opens fire in North Carolina

Three men and one woman were shot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other died at the hospital. None of the victims had been identified as of Friday morning.

Two bystanders suffered only minor injuries, however, it was not clear if they had also been targeted.

Three additional shootings occurred in the city overnight that left five others wounded, WRAL reported. The extent of the injuries in those cases was unclear.

The city has seen 331 shootings so far this year, down from 371 at this same time in 2020, the Raleigh News & Observer reported.